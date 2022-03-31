Donald Closser Sells 4,304 Shares of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 4,304 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $17,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $532,760.40.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. IronNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IronNet by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IronNet by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

