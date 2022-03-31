Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $52,000 in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,171 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Berry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.59. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Berry Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.