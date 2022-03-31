Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $48,000 Investment in Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUID. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ipsidy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ipsidy during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ipsidy during the third quarter worth about $321,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Ipsidy Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

In related news, insider Cecil N. Smith III bought 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

