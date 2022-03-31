DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 17,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,876. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

