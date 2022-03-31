Drep [new] (DREP) Hits Market Cap of $28.69 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $493,946.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00037004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00107275 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

