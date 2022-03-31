Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 519.50 ($6.81).

DS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

