DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:DTF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 2,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,492. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 435,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 176,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

