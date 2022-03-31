DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:DTF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 2,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,492. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About DTF Tax-Free Income (Get Rating)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income (DTF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.