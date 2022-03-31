DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00125863 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00018227 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005697 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.