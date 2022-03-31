Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:DPG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.