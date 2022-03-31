Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in March

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 356,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Dunxin Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,961. Dunxin Financial has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

