Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Announces Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%.

DYAI stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

