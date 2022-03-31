Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.60

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.60 and last traded at C$26.12, with a volume of 42364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DND. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 176.49.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

