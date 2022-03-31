Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

