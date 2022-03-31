e-Money Market Cap Tops $19.04 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $813,543.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Money has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.07215482 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,038.35 or 0.99950613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054011 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

