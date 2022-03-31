Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EBMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $25.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $149.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

