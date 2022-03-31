Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

