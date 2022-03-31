EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,048. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal (Get Rating)
EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.
