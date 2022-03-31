eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,794.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of eDreams ODIGEO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get eDreams ODIGEO alerts:

EDDRF stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.