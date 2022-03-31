Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Down 23.2% in March

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.74. 252,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $56.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.
