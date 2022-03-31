Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Trading Up 3.3%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 11,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.
