Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Trading Up 3.3%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 11,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

