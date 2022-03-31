ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ELLRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 877. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

ElringKlinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

Read More

