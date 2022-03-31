Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. 135,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,310. The firm has a market cap of $558.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

