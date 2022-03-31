Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Down 3.3%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 11,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,324,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The company has a market cap of $549.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

