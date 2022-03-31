ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

NDRA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 3,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

