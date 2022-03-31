ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
NDRA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 3,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.26. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
