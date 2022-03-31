Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. Energizer has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 136.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $18,923,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 409,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 142.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 371,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.