Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62.
- On Thursday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00.
Enphase Energy stock opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,418.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,827,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.