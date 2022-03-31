Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62.

On Thursday, December 30th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,418.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,827,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

