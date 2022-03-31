Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.03

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 14739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.
NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,950 shares of company stock worth $7,064,021. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $37,364,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Envista by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Envista by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.
About Envista (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
