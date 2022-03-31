Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.03

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 14739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,950 shares of company stock worth $7,064,021. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $37,364,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Envista by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Envista by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

