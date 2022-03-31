EOS Force Price Up 90.4% Over Last Week (EOSC)

EOS Force (EOSC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 90.4% against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. EOS Force has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $319,905.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOS Force

EOS Force (CRYPTO:EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

