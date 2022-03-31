EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.89 and last traded at $302.48. Approximately 3,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,418,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.00.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.