Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Short Interest Up 41.5% in March

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,408,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 572,911 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 587,478 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,208,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 43,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

