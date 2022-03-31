EP&T Global Limited (ASX:EPX) Insider John Balassis Purchases 150,000 Shares

EP&T Global Limited (ASX:EPX – Get Rating) insider John Balassis bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$18,750.00 ($14,097.74).
John Balassis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 4th, John Balassis 500,000 shares of EP&T Global stock.
The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.
EP&T Global Limited provides building energy management solutions to reduce energy and water wastage, and enhance energy efficiency within commercial real estate in Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. Its EDGE platform collects, processes, analyses, visualizes, and interprets Internet of Things data for the environmental performance of buildings.
