Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 196,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,397,467 shares.The stock last traded at $8.52 and had previously closed at $8.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $16,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 305,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.