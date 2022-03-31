Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

EQBK opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $536.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

