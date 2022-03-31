Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.79) per share for the year.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

Several other research firms have also commented on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 15,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $305,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $53,306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 172,674 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after buying an additional 781,620 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,028,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

