Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

