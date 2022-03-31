Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWBI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $78,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

