Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,651,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Erasca (Get Rating)
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
