Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) COO Angela L. Kleiman Sells 6,309 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.06. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.51 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.19.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

