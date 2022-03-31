Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of EURN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

