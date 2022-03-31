Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.66. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

