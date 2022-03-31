Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 806,797 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

