Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 360,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.