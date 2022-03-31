ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0568 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $332,630.03 and approximately $1,422.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004163 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001423 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

