Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.67.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,525. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,535.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,947,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.