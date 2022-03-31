Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.

Expro Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,240. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.