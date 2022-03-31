Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FRT opened at $124.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

