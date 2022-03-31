FG New America Acquisition (OPFI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FG New America Acquisition (NYSE: OPFI):

3/23/2022 – FG New America Acquisition was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

3/17/2022 – FG New America Acquisition was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

3/11/2022 – FG New America Acquisition had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – FG New America Acquisition had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,128. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million. Equities analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

