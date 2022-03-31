Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.75

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.75 and traded as low as $46.56. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 3,413 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $267.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 28.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offering traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services.

