Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA stock remained flat at $$45.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 126,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

