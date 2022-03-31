Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

